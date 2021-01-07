Bicyclist fatally struck in Riverside hit-and-run crash

The intersection of Jackson Street and Colorado Avenue in Riverside is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

Authorities in Riverside are looking for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a bicyclist early Thursday.

The crash was reported about 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Jackson Street and Colorado Avenue, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. The scene is near an elementary school.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was riding south along a bike lane when he entered a regular traffic lane and was struck by a passing vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle slowed down, but ultimately left the scene, police said.

The bicyclist, who has not been identified, was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. He eventually succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Authorities did not release any details about the victim or the suspect vehicle, and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anderson at 951-826-8723.