Bicyclist fatally struck in South L.A. hit-and-run crash

A bicyclist was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles and authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver.

The crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday along Main Street just north of 120th Street in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of a dark-colored sedan was heading north on Main when he or she crashed into the bicyclist and did not stop to the help the victim, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics who responded to the scene took the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was described only as being male.

No further details about the crash or the suspect vehicle were released Thursday.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Flannery or Officer Mitchell at 323-421-2500.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to anyone who can provide information leading to the driver’s identification, arrest and conviction.