A bicyclist died after being struck by a car and dragged down the street in the San Fernando Valley late Monday night, and now the search is on for the driver.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the collision took place around 11:40 p.m. as both the driver and the bike rider were traveling southbound on Van Nuys Boulevard near Burbank Boulevard.

The driver struck the bicyclist somewhere in the vicinity of the intersection of Van Nuys and Burbank, police said, and the victim became lodged underneath the vehicle.

While being dragged down the roadway, the cyclist eventually becomes dislodged from the bottom of the car. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver then fled the area in a red Toyota sedan, believed to be a Camry or Corolla, authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.