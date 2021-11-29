Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Gardena crosswalk; search underway for suspect

Police asked the public for help Monday in identifying a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 39-year-old bicyclist in Gardena early Sunday.

The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. as the bicyclist was in a marked crosswalk on Alondra Boulevard at Vermont Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department news release stated.

The suspect was driving northbound on Vermont Avenue at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, according to the Police Department.

The suspect did not identify themselves or attempt to render aid, but instead continued driving northbound without stopping.

The victim, described only as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators had no suspect information or vehicle description at the time of the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 323-421-2500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.