A bicyclist was killed in Quartz Hill on Aug. 14, 2023. (AVNewsCrew)

A bicyclist was struck and killed while riding in the Quartz Hill area of Los Angeles County Monday night.

The incident was reported at 10:51 p.m. near the intersection of 42nd Street West and Avenue L.

Arriving officers found the bicyclist down with severe injuries and attempted life-saving measures.

The unidentified bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed.

The sex and age of the bicyclist were not immediately released.

A damaged Chevrolet Camaro was left at the scene and towed for evidence.

The spokesperson did not say if the crash was considered a hit-and-run but said there was no indication that anyone was in custody.