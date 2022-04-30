A bicyclist is dead after a collision with a vehicle in Tujunga Canyons Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m., according to Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and it took place in the 21500 block of Sand Canyon Road, said Officer Brandt of the California Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist’s injuries were fatal, Brandt added.

No information was provided as to what led up to the collision, and the identities of those involved has not been released.