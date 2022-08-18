A 67-year-old grandfather who had just celebrated his wedding anniversary was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle to work in Fullerton early Thursday.

The incident was reported about 5 a.m. near the intersection of Chapman Avenue and Ladera Vista Drive, according to Fullerton police.

The victim, identified by family as Elfego Andrade, appeared to have been thrown from his bicycle. He was found lying in a brick planter on the north side of the street with life-threatening injuries, police said. The bicycle was found a short distance away, but the driver had fled the scene.

Andrade was taken to a local trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after the crash was reported, a witness called police saying they were following a green, 1999 Ford F-250 heading west on Chapman Avenue. The witness told dispatchers that the truck was missing a tire and was traveling on a rim.

The witness apparently followed the truck to Delphine Place and Jacaranda Place, where the driver got out of his vehicle and ran, police said.

The driver was described as a Hispanic man that is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build wearing all black clothing. he was las seen running south in a residential tract.

An investigation revealed that the hit-and-run vehicle, possibly the F-250, was heading west on Chapman Avenue when it struck the bicyclist from behind and drove up on the sidewalk, police said.

The vehicle continued west on Chapman, leaving a debris field as it struck the sidewalk.

Detectives are still working to determine if the F-250 was the vehicle involved in the crash.

Andrade was a father of five, a grandfather and a great-grandfather. He and his wife had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, had renewed their vows and were planning on moving to Mexico soon.

A GoFundMe page created to help the family with funeral expenses described Andrade as a family man.

“He was a very happy man with the most humble heart. He was hard working and always did what he could for his family,” the fundraising page read. “We are heart broken for our believed husband, father, grandfather, father in law to leave us too soon.”

The victim’s niece, Jessica Andrade said she is left angry, but hoping for justice, after the fatal crash.

“How can you just run someone over and then leave his lifeless body there and keep going with your day?” she said.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash, or may have captured it on video, is encouraged asked to contact Investigator J. Manes at 714-738-6812 or via email at joshua.manes@fullertonpd.org.