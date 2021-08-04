Bicyclist sought in assault of jogger in Culver City

Culver City police on Aug. 4, 2021 released surveillance video of a bicyclist who allegedly assaulted a jogger in late July.

Culver City police are looking for a bicyclist who assaulted a jogger late last month.

The incident occurred about 10 a.m. July 30. Police said the man followed the female jogger while she was running and “kept one of his hands in his pants.”

The victim tried to run away, but she was struck in the head with an unknown object, police said. The victim fell and lost consciousness. She was taken to a hospital for her injuries, police said.

Police released surveillance video of the bicyclist riding away from the scene and noted that he had a red rear wheel.

No further details about the assault or the assailant have been released.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the Culver City Police Department at 310-253-6391 or Tips@CulverCity.org