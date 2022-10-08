An assailant standing on a Ventura sidewalk stabbed a bicyclist as he rode by early Friday morning, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The unidentified victim was riding near Ventura Avenue and Fix Way at about 5:45 a.m. when he sustained what he thought was a punch from a person standing on the sidewalk nearby.

Instead, the bicyclist realized he’d been stabbed in the leg, police said in a news release, and he was taken to the Ventura County Medical Center for treatment.

Officers found the victim at the hospital suffering from “serious, but not life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Officers went to the area where the stabbing occurred and found a crime scene, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Bill Dolan at 805-339-4444.