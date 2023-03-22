A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Pomona early Wednesday.

The unidentified victim, believed to be about 50 years old, was struck a few minutes after 5:30 a.m. near Mission Boulevard and East End Avenue, the Pomona Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators said that “evidence at the scene suggests” the cyclist was trying to cross East End Avenue when he was hit by a passing vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The cyclist was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).