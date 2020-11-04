Biden ahead in Orange County, a former conservative stronghold

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Quan Nguyen of Santa Ana votes on Nov. 2, 2020 at the Honda Center in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Quan Nguyen of Santa Ana votes on Nov. 2, 2020 at the Honda Center in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

For the second straight presidential election, a Democratic candidate appears poised to splash a coat of blue over the former conservative stronghold of Orange County.

But perhaps the most surprising thing about former Vice President Joe Biden’s early lead in the county — once so reliably ruby red that President Reagan quipped it’s “where the good Republicans go before they die” — is the fact that it was not unexpected.

“That’s not at all surprising, given the registration and the other trends that are making this a purple county,” said Fred Smoller, an associate professor of political science at Chapman University.

Biden was leading President Trump in the county, 54% to 44.2%, Wednesday morning, with a margin of more than 125,000 votes, according to the Orange County registrar of voters office.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

 

Full election results

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter