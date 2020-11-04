Biden ahead in Orange County, a former conservative stronghold

Quan Nguyen of Santa Ana votes on Nov. 2, 2020 at the Honda Center in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

For the second straight presidential election, a Democratic candidate appears poised to splash a coat of blue over the former conservative stronghold of Orange County.

But perhaps the most surprising thing about former Vice President Joe Biden’s early lead in the county — once so reliably ruby red that President Reagan quipped it’s “where the good Republicans go before they die” — is the fact that it was not unexpected.

“That’s not at all surprising, given the registration and the other trends that are making this a purple county,” said Fred Smoller, an associate professor of political science at Chapman University.

Biden was leading President Trump in the county, 54% to 44.2%, Wednesday morning, with a margin of more than 125,000 votes, according to the Orange County registrar of voters office.

