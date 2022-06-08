President Joe Biden is coming to Los Angeles Wednesday for day three of the Summit of the Americas, which means increased traffic and road closures for Angelenos.

Biden will depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 2:45 p.m., arriving at LAX in Air Force One around 1:30 p.m., according to a release from the White House.

The president will make stops in Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles, where barricades have been up for several days near Crypto.com Arena and L.A. Live.

Commuters should avoid the following roads through noon Saturday due to closures:

110 Freeway north and south exits between 3rd Street and the 10 Freeway

Figueroa Street between Washington Boulevard and 3rd Street

Pico Boulevard between Union and Grand avenues

Wilshire Boulevard between Bixel and Flower streets

The president will be discussing migration, the economy, COVID-19, climate change and more with an assembly of leaders from the Western Hemisphere.

Biden will also be taping a show with Jimmy Kimmel in Hollywood before the summit.

The White House issued the following schedule for Biden’s day in Los Angeles:

2:40 p.m. – Tapes an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre

4 p.m. – The president meets with heads of delegations at the ninth Summit of the Americas at the Microsoft Theater

5:15 p.m. – President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden participate in the summit’s inaugural ceremony at the Microsoft theater, where the president will deliver remarks

The Biden administration has received criticism for refusing to invite leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador decided to skip the meeting because of the snubs but will send a representative.

Biden will remain in the Los Angeles area until traveling to Santa Fe to meet with New Mexico Gov. Michell Grisham on Saturday.