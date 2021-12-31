Biden offers condolences to Chilean president following death of girl in LAPD shooting

A photo of 14-year old Valentina Orellana-Peralta, who was killed by a stray police bullet while shopping with her mother at a clothing store, is seen at a press conference outside Los Angeles Police Department headquarters on Dec. 28, 2021. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles police shooting death of a 14-year-old girl reverberated in diplomatic circles from Washington, D.C., to South America this week during a call between President Biden and Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric.

Biden called Boric on Thursday to congratulate the 35-year-old on winning his country’s election in mid-December; he will be the youngest president in Chile’s history. The two men talked about climate change and social justice, democracy and human rights.

And Valentina Orellana-Peralta.

In a brief statement posted on the White House website, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had “offered his deep condolences to the people of Chile for the tragic death” of Valentina, who was born in Santiago and died in the dressing room of a North Hollywood Burlington store, her body pierced by a police bullet.

