Biden order on FEMA funding could help get thousands of homeless off L.A. streets

Genia Hope, 52, moves into her new room at a hotel that is being used for Project Roomkey in Whittier on July 7, 2020. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

An executive order signed by President Biden last week changed federal funding rules in a way that could potentially lift thousands of homeless Angelenos off the streets as the coronavirus continues to rage.

Local elected officials hope a shift in how the Federal Emergency Management Agency reimburses municipalities will breathe new life into an effort to rent hotel rooms for homeless people who are vulnerable to the virus and struggle to isolate.

“This is a huge opportunity. This is like manna from heaven,” said Councilman Mike Bonin, who on Tuesday introduced a motion asking the city to explore options for renting more hotel rooms. He thinks the city should be thinking of renting thousands or tens of thousands of rooms.

“[The federal government] is saying, ‘Here’s a way that we will pay for you to help get people off the streets.’”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.