President Joe Biden will kick off a weekend visit to the Southland Friday with a fundraiser to benefit his reelection bid.

The president will spend the early afternoon hours in Las Vegas Friday before flying into Los Angeles International Airport around 4:40 p.m.

From there he will head over to Santa Monica, where he is expected to participate with First Lady Jill Biden and Rep. Nancy Pelosi in a campaign fundraiser at 7:30 p.m.

The reception will be attended by some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including directors Steven Spielberg and Rob Reiner, producers Shonda Rhimes and Peter Chernin and former studio chief Jim Gianopulos, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The event, which will include a performance by Lenny Kravitz, is being hosted by designer Michael Smith and former U.S. ambassador to Spain James Costos, according to Deadline.

Tickets for the event began at $1,000 with those contributing $25,000 or more having access to a photo line, Deadline reported.

The White House said the president will remain in the Los Angeles area through the weekend until he departs on Sunday.