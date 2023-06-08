The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday announced the arrest of a Sugarloaf man they say sold fentanyl in Big Bear and the surrounding area.

Kelly Roark, 50, was arrested Wednesday at a motel in the 8400 block of Artesia Boulevard in Bellflower, the department said in a news release.

Roark, who has had a warrant out for his arrest since 2020 for allegedly violating parole out of San Bernardino County, is accused of selling fentanyl from motels in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

“Evidence related to fentanyl sales” was found in Roark’s motel room, and he had hidden a handcuff key on his body before his arrest, authorities said.

He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-866-0100.

To report information anonymously, call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or visit wetip.com.