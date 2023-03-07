Thanks to around-the-clock work from local and statewide agencies, Big Bear Lake says it’s getting ready to welcome back visitors to the popular travel hotspot.

Representatives for Big Bear Lake say town roads are actively being cleared, businesses are being restocked and the city is getting ready for guests who are looking for the “best snow Southern California has ever seen.”

Big Bear Lake is located in the mountains of San Bernardino County, which bore the brunt of the recent historic winter storm and addition snow that fell in the days after.

Newly plowed roads in Big Bear Lake welcome visitors as San Bernardino County recovers from a historic winter storm. (Visit Big Bear)

Many roadways were impassible due to dense snow and dangerous driving conditions, including many local highways that act as the artery to San Bernardino County’s unique mountain communities.

On Monday, Caltrans reopened Highways 18 and 330, restoring access to critical resources for residents of those mountain communities, as well as clearing the way for travelers to visit Big Bear Lake.

Still, Caltrans is encouraging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel while cleanup efforts continue.

The city of Big Bear Lake is located about 25 miles north of San Bernardino. A popular tourist retreat, it’s also home to two ski resorts, including Bear Lake and Snow Summit.