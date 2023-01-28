A Big Bear Lake man was arrested for possessing an unserialized firearm, ammunition, drugs and paraphernalia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The weapon and drugs were found in the 40000 block of Forest Road when a search warrant was served on Monday, officials said in a press release.

Steve Franks, 62, was previously convicted of a felony, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm or ammunition, officials added.

Not only was Franks prohibited from possessing a gun, the handgun in his possession was a so-called “ghost gun,” a weapon without a serial number, making it impossible to trace, police said.

Franks is being held in the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $30,000 bail. He is due to appear in San Bernardino County Superior Court on Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Big Bear Sheriff Station at 909-866-0100.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.