Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested five people after an investigation into a man making terroristic threats turned up four other suspects.

According to a SBSD release, an unidentified victim informed deputies that the initial suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Big Bear resident Jeramie Bourgeois, pointed a firearm toward the victim and threatened to kill them for telling people that Bourgeois was a registered sex offender.

When deputies were able to serve a search warrant at Bourgeois’ residence in the 1000 block of Mount Doble Drive in Big Bear later in the day on Wednesday, they located a suppressed AR-15 style rifle, a revolver with an “obliterated” serial number, a .45 caliber handgun, .50 caliber ammunition and methamphetamine, as well as a piece of paper with racist insignia.

Bourgeois was not home when authorities served the search warrant. However, deputies discovered that two other individuals, identified as 39-year-old Shady Davis and 49-year-old Che Anderson of Big Bear, were residing at the location.

According to SBSD, Davis and Anderson both had access to the firearms and controlled substances found in Bourgeois’ residence. Davis is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Firearms, ammunition, drugs and racist insignia were found at a home in the 1000 block of Mount Doble Drive in Big Bear, California on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Upon investigating further, deputies located a stolen trailer on Bourgeois’ property and subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest.

Less than 24 hours later, deputies served a second search warrant in the 1100 block of Kickapoo Drive where they found Bourgeois and approximately 10 more firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition, the Sheriff’s Department said.

In addition, the residents of the home Bourgeois was located in, John Powers, 55, and Denise Mazzotti, 54, were also convicted felons who were prohibited from possessing firearms.

All five were arrested on various charges. Bourgeois was charged with making terroristic threats, vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.

Anderson was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance while armed and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Davis was arrested for possession of a controlled substance while armed, and both Powers and Mazzotti were charged with one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Each suspect was booked into the Big Bear Jail. Davis and Anderson have an arraignment hearing scheduled for Friday, while the remaining three have their hearings set for Monday in the San Bernardino County Superior Court.