Big Bear Mountain, Mammoth Mountain ski resorts close amid COVID-19 concerns

Jamie Anderson of the United States goes over a jump during the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Finals at the 2020 U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on February 01, 2020 in Mammoth, California. Anderson won the event. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Popular ski resorts Mammoth Mountain and Big Bear Mountain will be shutting down Sunday for an undetermined period of time amid concerns over the spreading the coronavirus, the company announced Saturday.

The announcement came in the form of a letter authored by Rusty Gregory, the CEO of the Alterra Mountain Company, which will also be shutting down its 13 other properties, including Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and June Mountain.

“After careful thought and deliberation of our duty in the face of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, and in what I believe is in the best interest of our guests, employees and local communities, Alterra Mountain Company will suspend operations at our 15 North American ski resorts, starting the morning of Sunday, March 15, until further notice,” he wrote.

All lifts, food and beverage services, retail services and rentals will be stopped.

“Each resort will work directly with guests in canceling their visit and will provide refunds to those who have hotel and other bookings during this closure period,” Gregory said.

He urged customers to be patient, as the company was expecting a large volume of calls over the next few days.

“I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this short notice will undoubtedly create,” Gregory said. “We look forward to welcoming you back to the mountains as circumstances improve.”