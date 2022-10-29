Two people take rides on intertubes down the snow hill at Big Bear Snow Play on Oct. 29, 2022 (Big Bear Snow Play)

With winter just around the corner, and ideal conditions for making snow, Big Bear Snow Play opened up its 2022-23 season on Saturday with two full-length “snow-tubing” runs.

The recreation resort in Big Bear Lake shared videos of some tubers getting in an early run on the fresh powder of two large snow runs.

Big Bear Snow Play is home to the largest snow tubing hill in Southern California, the resort says, and with temperatures dipping into the 20s over the last week, the resort was able to put its snowmaking machines to work.

More snowmaking opportunities are on the horizon in the next several days as well.

“We’re happy to announce the winter season in Big Bear is now upon us thanks to recent weather conditions and our snowmaking equipment,” said Big Bear Snow Play General Manager Kim Voigt. “Our snow base continues to increase each night we make snow. The weather forecast shows we’ll have a lot more opportunities to make snow, which means we’ll have a solid snow base by the time we open.”

Those who decide to brave the hills and take a tube ride down the run can take a moving walkway back to the top of the slope, or warm up in the resort’s lodge.

Big Bear Snow Play opened for snow tubing Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be open for the same hours on Sunday. The resort will reopen next weekend and then will be open daily for the duration of the winter season.

For more information, you can visit their website.