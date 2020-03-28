Big L.A. restaurants ordered to pay workers 2 weeks’ worth of sick leave amid shutdown

Patrons arrive at a closed food court in Los Angeles where tables are placed on top of tables but takeout orders are available on March 17, 2020, as the coronavirus epidemic leads to restaurant and school closures. (Credit: Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images)

Large Los Angeles restaurants will be required to pay their employees 80 hours of sick leave, part of a sweeping city effort to provide financial assistance to workers who have been affected by business closures related to the coronavirus outbreak.

City councilmembers voted on Friday evening to pass the ordinance. It applies to all employers within the city of Los Angeles that have more than 500 employees.

The 500-employee stipulation was added to the proposal just hours before it was put up for a vote, effectively sparing many owners of small restaurants from almost certain bankruptcy. That’s because with all restaurants closed to dine-in service, and many choosing to temporarily close during shelter-in-place restrictions, they’re pulling in little to no revenue.

The original version of the ordinance would have required all businesses with fewer than 500 employees to pay 80 hours of sick leave at an employee’s regular rate. It was also retroactive, and would have required paying those employed between Feb. 3 and March 4, too.

