A tractor-trailer caught fire in Moreno Valley late Wednesday night, causing a major traffic backup on the 60 Freeway.

The incident happened around 10:25 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, according to a photojournalist with OnScene.TV.

When fire crews arrived, they found the semi on the right side of the freeway with its cab fully engulfed in flames.

Backups on the 60 Freeway extended throughout Moreno Valley.

It took fire crews roughly 20 minutes to extinguish the fire, officials told OnScene.TV.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.