The driver of a big rig was found unresponsive and in grave condition following a crash on the 210 Freeway near Sunland Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

According to the California Highway Patrol log, the truck was traveling on the left side of the roadway when it abruptly swerved right, cutting across all lanes of traffic, before crashing into the hill on the side of the roadway.

The truck then caught fire, which firefighters quickly extinguished. The driver was found unconscious in the vehicle and was taken by ambulance to a local trauma center.

Video from Sky5 showed the truck, a trash truck pulling two trailers, on the side of the road wedged between the hillside and several trees and bushes.

Traffic was backed up for several miles and the California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert to close several lanes of the roadway. By 3:30 p.m., all lanes were reopened, CHP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the condition of the driver is unclear at this time.

The Fire Department said no other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.