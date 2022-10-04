A big rig driver fatally struck a female who was lying down in a parking lot early Tuesday morning in the Echo Park neighborhood.

The incident took place in the Vons parking lot near the intersection of Montana Street and North Alvarado Street.

A commercial truck driver entered the parking lot around 12:45 a.m. to make a u-turn, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Campos said.

For unknown reasons, a female was lying down in the parking lot at the time.

“She was run over by the truck driver and killed,” Campos said.

The driver was flagged down after the incident and told someone had been run over.

The driver initially thought he had only struck some debris but stopped the truck and police were called, Campos said.

Witnesses at a nearby taco stand saw something in the parking lot before the incident but also thought it was only a pile of debris until the victim was struck, Campos said.

The victim was described as a female. Her identity and age were not known.

There was no indication the driver would face any charges in connection with the fatal incident.