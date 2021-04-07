Big rig driver says he crashed into murder suspect’s truck in Pomona to stop pursuit

A nearly two-hour police pursuit ended in Pomona on Tuesday when a murder suspect collided with a big rig whose driver said he was trying to stop the chase.
Michael Caleb Reed, 36, drove a dark-colored pickup truck through four counties, sometimes heading into opposing traffic, as police tailed him. He was arrested and is being held without bail.
A woman in the passenger seat, identified as Roxy Rich of Bakersfield, was detained and released.
Reed is suspected in the shooting death of a 40-year-old man in Oildale in late March.
