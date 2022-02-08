Big rig overturns on 110 Freeway on-ramp in Wilmington

A big rig overturned on an on-ramp to the northbound 110 Freeway in Wilmington, and a SigAlert has been issued for that on-ramp, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. at the Harry Bridges Boulevard on-ramp to the freeway, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A SigAlert has been issued for the on-ramp until further notice, said Officer Kimbal of the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was injured, Kimbal said, but no one was trapped, according to Prange.

