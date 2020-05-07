Big Rig sought in deadly hit-and-run crash in downtown Los Angeles

Police investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash in downtown Los Angeles on May 7, 2020. (KTLA)

Police are searching for a big rig involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. as the victim was pushing a shopping cart on 7th Street near South Alameda Street, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Felix Padilla said.

The victim, identified only as a black man in his 50s or 60s, was killed at the scene.

The big rig, which was pulling a white trailer as it travelled westbound on 7th Street, did not stop.

Padilla said investigators are still trying to determine whether the driver knew the victim had been hit, or fled the scene intentionally.

No further details on the big rig, or the driver, were immediately available.

The victim was a regular in the area and believed to be homeless, Padilla said.