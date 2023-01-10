A road-blocking boulder on Malibu Canyon Road is shown in an image provided by Los Angeles County Public Works on Jan. 10, 2023.

A boulder in the roadway has closed Malibu Canyon Road in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu Tuesday morning.

The road is closed between Civic Center and Piuma Way due to the “Big rock!” just north of the tunnel, Los Angeles County Public Works said on Twitter.

An image shared by Public Works shows the boulder, which appears to have come to rest near the center dividing line of the road. All around the boulder, stones of varying sizes block the rest of the roadway, making travel appear impossible.

Elsewhere in and near Malibu, there are “widespread rocks and debris and street flooding on canyons and PCH,” the city said in an alert.

Another affected road is Topanga Canyon Boulevard, which is closed both directions from PCH to Mulholland because of rockslides.

“Proceed with extreme caution, watch for mud, water, rocks, branches in the road, worker and work vehicles, low visibility, strong wind, and potential traffic signal outages,” the alert added.