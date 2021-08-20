Big waves and high tides bring hazardous conditions to SoCal beaches, cause some flooding

High tides and big swells are pounding Southern California, prompting beach advisories and causing localized flooding in some seaside areas.

Surfers and swimmers in Los Angeles and Ventura counties should expect dangerous conditions through Saturday evening, according to a hazard statement from the L.A. County Fire Department’s Lifeguard Division as well as the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Elevated surf, high tides and strong lateral and rip currents are expected at all beaches in those counties, the weather service said, with the highest surf expected on south-facing shores, such as in Malibu.

“There is an increased risk of ocean drowning,” the weather service said. The hazard statement hasn’t been elevated to a warning or advisory by local lifeguards. “Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks and capsize small boats nearshore.”

A {BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT} is in effect through Saturday evening as a significant South Swell fills in to Los Angeles County. Elevated surf, high tides, and strong current lateral and rip currents will exist at all beach locations! Swim/Surf in front of an OPEN Lifeguard Tower. pic.twitter.com/bmKShxyiCh — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) August 19, 2021

Expecting high tides to continue into Saturday night for the Ventura & L.A. Co Coasts and Catalina & Santa Barbara Islands. Minor tidal overflow is also possible near evening high tides, along with dangerous rip currents and elevated surf. #socal #cawx #beachweather https://t.co/K5TSretTv4 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 19, 2021