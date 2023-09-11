There are many who thought hip-hop would never take it this far, but on Wednesday, one of rap’s legends will be honored for his contribution to American culture.

In “Juicy,” the Notorious B.I.G.’s classic ode to the American dream, the Bedford-Stuyvesant native begins with the now-iconic phrase, “It was all a dream, I used to read Word Up! magazine.”

Now, thanks to Budweiser and the late rapper’s estate, Angelenos and residents of a few other cities can also read Word Up!, as the company is honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a limited-edition release of the magazine.

It will be available at Malbon Golf at 8478-B Melrose Place, though the offerings will be limited. Only 5,000 copies of the Biggie Smalls-focused issue are being produced, Budweiser said in a news release.

Copies will also be available in Atlanta, New York City, Philadelphia, Detroit and Chicago.

In the release, Voletta Wallace, mother of the rapper who was born Christopher Wallace, said it’s “beautiful to witness” her son’s impact live on years after his murder in Los Angeles in 1997.

“The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is an incredible moment in music history for the artists, fans, and my son’s memory, and it is so meaningful for me to see this limited Word Up! Magazine issue come to fruition with my son on the cover,” she said.

The selection of Wednesday was purposeful, as it marks the 29th anniversary of Big’s classic debut album “Ready to Die,” which has been certified platinum multiple times over.

Word Up! will only be available to people 21 and older. For more information, visit Budweiser’s website.