The owner of a Los Angeles billboard company has launched a new campaign in support of former football player Reggie Bush.

Longtime USC donor Brian Kennedy put up 15 massive billboards across L.A. that demand the return of Bush’s Heisman Trophy.

Back in 2010, Bush was stripped of the honor after an investigation found he received improper benefits while playing for the Trojans.

Kennedy said he won’t stop until the NCAA reinstates the former running back’s records from the 2005 season.

Bush played for USC, under Coach Pete Carroll, from 2003 to 2005. In 2006, Bush decided to forego his senior year at the university and entered the NFL Draft.

While in the NFL, he played for the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

He retired from the league in 2017 and was inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 2019.

So far, Bush has not commented on the new billboards.