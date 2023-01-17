Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Pop singer Billie Eilish requested a restraining order on Tuesday against a man who allegedly broke into her Los Angeles home earlier this month, according to TMZ.

Eilish’s father said the suspect, Christopher Anderson, 39, has visited her home in the Highland Park neighborhood on numerous occasions since late December.

Anderson allegedly professed his love for the singer and was hoping to meet her, TMZ reports.

On Jan. 5, Los Angeles Police received a call about a stranger hopping over a fence and trespassing onto Eilish’s property around 9:15 p.m.

The call came from a housekeeper who wasn’t physically at the residence, but received an alert through an electronic device that showed the suspect on camera, law enforcement officials said.

The GRAMMY Award-winning singer tells TMZ the incidents have caused her “substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress” over the safety of her family. She reportedly doesn’t feel safe visiting her parents anymore.

Eilish has asked for the restraining order to protect her brother, Finneas, along with her parents, as well.

This isn’t the first time Eilish has encountered an intrusive fan. In 2020, a judge granted a three-year restraining order against Prenell Rousseau, 24, from Farmingville, New York after he repeatedly appeared at her Los Angeles home.