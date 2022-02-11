Billionaire developer Rick Caruso enters L.A. mayor’s race

Rick Caruso, the billionaire developer of the Grove and other luxury properties, has officially jumped into the contest to become Los Angeles’ next mayor, shaking up a race that to this point has been led mostly by Democratic elected officials.

Caruso, 63, filed papers Friday with the city clerk declaring his intention to run in the June 7 primary, beating Saturday’s deadline.

Caruso, who switched his affiliation to Democrat last month, has never held elected office, though he has been active in the bureaucratic machinery of the city since his appointment to the Department of Water and Power board in the mid-1980s. He also has served as president of the L.A. Police Commission.

The former USC Board of Trustees chair has said he believes that politicians with long track records in elected office have failed voters on crises such as homelessness. Similarly, Caruso has pointed to the rise of crime in some areas in recent years as something he would focus on if elected.

