Biola University in La Mirada is renaming its renowned film school after the founders of In-N-Out Burger. The university says it’s a Double-Double win for the school.

The university’s film school will officially be renamed the Snyder School of Cinema and Media Arts as a tribute to Esther Snyder, who co-founded the iconic Southern California burger chain 75 years ago alongside her husband, Harry.

Biola officials say the burger chain gifted the school the largest financial prize in its history, and the renaming will serve as a “thank you,” and a tribute to the family’s California legacy.

“This naming of the Snyder School and the inspirational vision of Mrs. Esther Snyder will be a testimony to students and alumni for generations that humility in leadership, Christlike love of others, entrepreneurial tenacity and upright business principles are virtues worth living,” said Biola President Barry H. Corey.

With the gift from the burger titans, Biola will break ground on a new 52,100-square-foot studio facility and establish a new scholarship also named for In-N-Out.

The In-N-Out Burger Scholars Fund will “help make it possible for foster and at-risk youth to study film in the Snyder School,” Biola officials said.

The studio project has a $92 million price tag and promises to be a state-of-the-art addition to the school existing production facilities. The school plans to break ground on the new building in October.

Biola is a private Christian college in southeast Los Angeles County. The school has been in operation for more than 115 years, with its film program going back several decades.

The school says its film school is consistently ranked as one of the best programs in the nation.

Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, granddaughter of Esther and Harry Snyder, and current president of In-N-Out Burger, said Christianity and faith in God is a key part of the fast food giant’s story.