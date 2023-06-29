A Southwest Airlines plane sustained minor damage when it collided with a bird while landing at Hollywood Burbank Airport on Thursday.

The bird strike happened at around 2:15 p.m. as Southwest Flight 1422, which originated out of Las Vegas, was on its final approach to land, Burbank Airport Communications Manager Mike Christensen told KTLA.

Aerial footage showed a significant dent to the nose of the plane, with Sky5 reporter Gil Leyvas saying the aircraft’s windshield might have also sustained cracks.

A Southwest Airlines plane sustained minor damage when it collided with a bird while landing at Hollywood Burbank Airport on June 29, 2023. (KTLA)

Despite the bird strike, the plane was able to land safely and no injuries to passengers or crew members were reported.

The plane was later towed to another area of the airport where it will be inspected for safety reasons, as well as to see if any potential repairs need to made.

“The aircraft is out of service to undergo a maintenance review, and a different aircraft was brought in to continue the flight,” officials told KTLA.