Murder suspect caught on surveillance camera photos provided by the LAPD on Oct. 23, 2022.

Police are searching for a murder suspect who shot and killed a person attending a birthday party in Los Angeles.

The suspect is wanted for the shooting death of one victim and the attempted murder of two additional victims on Oct. 23, 2022.

The fatal shooting happened in the 300 block of East 62nd Street, just east of the Royalty Market around 1:57 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD says the suspect shot the victims while they were standing outside of their vehicles. He then fled the scene in a black 2007 Mercedes Benz.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on the northbound 110 Freeway at Exposition Boulevard.

The suspect’s image was captured by a nearby surveillance video.

He is described as an 18 to 22-year-old Hispanic male. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 to 180 pounds.

The victim’s identity has not been released and the case remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Bureau Homicide Detective Riojas at 213-996-4149 or Detective Manriquez at 213-996-4180.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.lapdonline.org.