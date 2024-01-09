Temperatures plummeted on what may be the coldest morning of the season, bringing freeze warnings and frost advisories to the Southland Tuesday.

KTLA’s Carlos Herrera was in Santa Clarita, where the thermometer behind him read 32 degrees at 5:33 a.m.

Temperatures could dip even further before the morning hours come to an end in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, as well as the Inland Empire.

“Riverside, you’re getting a cold blast,” KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo said.

Some areas are 15 to 20 degrees cooler than they were over the weekend.

Parts of the Antelope Valley could fall into the upper teens on Tuesday morning.

Monday night’s low temperatures are seen in a map provided by the National Weather Service.

As of 6:20 a.m., the temperature had fallen to 25 degrees near Apollo Community Regional Park in Lancaster. Other temperatures included 33 degrees in Chino, Ontario 36, Irvine 35, Seal Beach 44, Van Nuys 37, Simi Valley 32, and Los Angeles/USC 46.

The below-average temperatures are the result of a cold storm that moved through the region over the weekend, bringing snow to our local mountains.

“The cold air is pulling down from the north,” Henry said, also predicting that it would stick around the rest of the week.

Freeze warnings and frost advisories are in place for most areas of the Southland through at least 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The cold temperatures will put pets and crops at risk. Residents were urged to adjust their schedule to avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, which is typically the early morning hours.

The Homeless Services Authority has activated its winter shelter program, providing hundreds of beds across Los Angeles County. More information can be found here.

There is also a chance of light rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The majority of the impact will be mountain snow, according to Henry.

The Southwest California forecast is seen in an image provided by the National Weather Service.

Travelers were urged to bring winter emergency supplies in case of road closures or delays.

There is a chance the Grapevine/Tejon Pass areas could see about an inch of snow, potentially resulting in road closures.