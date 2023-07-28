Burbank police officers responded for a report of an unusual trespasser Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Paseo Redondo in the Verdugo foothills for a report of a black bear taking a dip in a backyard jacuzzi.

Officers found the bear beating the heat by splashing around in the backyard hot tub of one of the neighborhood homes. Shortly after they arrived on scene, the bear scaled a wall and climbed a tree near the back of the same residence.

As of Friday at 5:45 p.m., the bear was still in the tree and was being closely monitored by the Burbank Police Department, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Burbank Animal Shelter.

It’s the second time this week some black bears were seen splashing around in a backyard hot tub. On Wednesday, a female bear and her cub were seen playing in a jacuzzi in La Cañada Flintridge.

As temperatures continue to soar, wildlife officials say bear encounters are more likely to occur.

To reduce the likelihood of having a bad encounter with a bear, the National Park Service has a list of tips and tricks to avoid encounters, as well as what to do if you come face-to-face with one of the apex predators.

Some of those tips include talking calmly to the bear so it knows you’re human and not prey, get as big as possible and remain calm. You should never run from a bear, climb a tree to escape the bear or allow the bear to eat your food.

For more tips, including when to play dead and when to fight back, click here.