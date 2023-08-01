Another day – another video of a bear taking a dip in a Los Angeles-area pool.

KTLA viewer “A.G” shared this clip of a black bear cooling off in their infinity pool (or “zero edge pool”) and enjoying the great view in Azusa Tuesday morning.

“I heard of bears in my area but never thought one will be in my pool!!!,” A.G. said.

This is at least the fourth time in a week that bears have been videotaped beating the heat in a backyard pool in the Southland.

A black bear takes a dip in an infinity pool in Azusa, California. Aug. 1, 2023. (A.G)

On Monday, Ed Afsharian shared a video of a mother bear and a cub playfully swimming around a pool at his home in La Cañada Flintridge, about 15 miles north of downtown L.A.

Last week, another video from La Cañada Flintridge showed a mother bear and a cub splashing around in a hot tub.

While wildlife officials frequently offer advice for keeping bears away from trash and food sources, keeping them out of pools is a little more complicated.

If homeowners are concerned about it, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends they install motion-activated lights, noises or alarms around their property as deterrent methods. And, as always, they recommend keeping your distance, no matter how harmless the bears may appear.