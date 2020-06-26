Black doll discovered with noose around neck on NorCal power line, prompting investigation

A Black doll was found hanged from a power line in South Lake Tahoe this week with a noose around its neck.

Police responded to the incident Tuesday, and a power company helped take the doll down later that day, a news release said.

In the last week, Californians have found and reported three nooses as protests against police violence and racism continue. The other two were found in Sonoma and Santa Clarita.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation into a twine noose found hanging from a tree at Sonoma Raceway. The incident Saturday at the Bay Area’s largest auto racing venue came a day before a noose was discovered in the Talladega Superspeedway garage of driver Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver. In a statement Tuesday, NASCAR said an FBI investigation concluded that the noose had been in the garage since fall.

