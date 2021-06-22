Black, Latino residents seeing less progress in COVID case rates than whites in L.A. County

Magdalena Vargas receives a vaccine at a pop-up clinic in Hawaiian Gardens in April.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

In a sobering sign of the unequal health outcomes of the pandemic, coronavirus case rates are improving at a slower pace for Black and Latino residents of Los Angeles County than for white and Asian American residents.

When calculated over a two-week period, coronavirus case rates for Black residents dropped by 13% over the past month and by 22% for Latino residents, while falling by 33% for white and 45% for Asian American residents.

And while hospitalization rates have fallen by 11% over the same time period for Black residents, they dropped by 34% for Latinos and whites and 50% for Asian Americans.

“As the weeks pass, we are seeing significant decreases — which is great in our overall rates — but they also are not distributed equally among racial and ethnic groups in our county,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

