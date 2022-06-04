A special free surfing event Saturday celebrated surf pioneers and brought together members of the African American surf community at Huntington Beach.

It’s called A Great Day in the Stoke and it’s a free event that encourages everyone to get out and enjoy a wave in Surf City USA.

“This is a celebration of our existence and our love for the stoke and joy of surfing,” said Nathan Fluellen, founder of a Great Day in the Stoke. “There were a lot of paddle-outs and remembrance for people who were killed by police violence and we were coming out in reaction. I felt it was time to come out and celebrate our joy for each other.”

Fluellen said there is a large community of Black, indigenous and people of color who are surfers, but many haven’t met face to face until Saturday’s celebration.

While organized as a celebration of surfers from the BIPOC community, anyone who loves and appreciates catching a solid wave was invited to take part in Saturday’s event.

Surfers took to the waves at 7 a.m. but there was also family friendly events happening on shore throughout the day.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on June 4, 2022.