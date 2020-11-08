Blasting from cars and street corners, YG and Nipsey Hussle’s ‘FDT’ played amid celebration of Biden’s win

On streets across the country, revelers chanted along to the 2016 protest song “FTD” as they celebrated the victory of Joe Biden over President Trump. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

On the second floor of an apartment building overlooking 5th Street and Broadway in downtown Los Angeles, YG and Nipsey Hussle’s 2016 single “FDT (F— Donald Trump)” was on a loop all Saturday afternoon once news broke that Joe Biden won the presidency.

“I’m ‘bout to turn Black Panther / Don’t let Donald Trump win, that n— cancer,” YG rapped over the speakers, which were turned to face the street as hundreds danced and sang along below. From inside the building, a young Black man in the apartment raised his fist in solidarity with the jubilant crowd below. He unfurled a banner and hung it from his window: “Bye Donald, kiss this hairy ass.”

If you went out in the streets of L.A. to celebrate on Saturday, wherever there were revelers, there was “FDT.” The track from YG and the late Hussle, born and raised in Compton and Crenshaw, respectively, blared from a teenage girl’s phone as she walked with her grandma to a spontaneous celebration outside City Hall. It spilled from seemingly a half-dozen car windows at once along the streetwear district of Fairfax. It bumped in Echo Park as a boisterous crowd poured onto Sunset Boulevard to dance with newfound hope.

On election night four years earlier, “FDT” was a primal scream, a shot back from the young, the Black, from those newly heartbroken and those bitterly re-affirmed about America in the wake of Trump’s election.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.