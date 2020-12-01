BLM, other activists protest possible Biden appointment for Garcetti outside L.A. mayor’s residence

Banging drums and chanting “Block Garcetti,” activists with Black Lives Matter-L.A. and other groups rallied outside Mayor Eric Garcetti’s home to protest the mayor’s possible appointment to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.
Monday’s demonstration marked the seventh day in a row that protesters have gathered outside Getty House, the official residence of L.A.’s mayor.
Protesters slammed Garcetti’s record on transportation, homelessness and policing and said he shouldn’t be in charge of those policies at a federal level.
“It’s been a rough seven years with Garcetti,” said Channing Martinez, director of organizing for the Bus Riders Union, a civil rights and climate justice group. “The fare increases, the bus service cuts. His policies have targeted Black people.”
