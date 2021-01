As blood banks continue to face shortages during the pandemic, the We Love U Foundation held a blood drive at the Banc of California Stadium, 3939 S. Figueroa Street, in Exposition Park on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, people can visit weloveuuse.org.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 10 on Jan. 16, 2021.