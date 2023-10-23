Investigators in El Monte have launched a probe into what led up to the deadly stabbing of a woman on Sunday evening.

According to the El Monte Police Department, the stabbing appears to have taken place on a lot with multiple homes in the 11000 block of Ranchito Street.

Police first received calls for help before 5 p.m. Sunday after a juvenile reportedly witnessed the stabbing and located an adult to call 911.

Footage from Sky5 captured bloody footprints near a back house on the property early Monday morning, where Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives say a woman believed to be 40 to 45 years old was stabbed multiple times and died on scene.

A suspect, described by police as a woman between 20 and 25 years old, was taken into custody. It is unclear if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

“A possible murder weapon was recovered at the scene,” the LASD added in an update.

Nearby residents are now slightly on edge and remaining vigilant.

“I’m not scared but I have to be careful,” said Onsi Mousa, who lives near the scene. “Because I’m working in the yard, so I have to close the garage just in case.”

The scene remains active, and Ranchito Street is closed between Cypress and Santa Anita avenues as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

No motive has been established, and the investigation is ongoing.