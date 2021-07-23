Bloomington woman caught at auto repair shop after repeatedly hitting relative, his home with car: SBSD

A woman suspected of repeatedly hitting a family member with a vehicle and using it to damage his home in Bloomington was apprehended after trying to get the car repaired at an auto body shop, authorities said Friday.

Deputies were called out to a reported domestic violence incident in the 10700 block of Cedar Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

At the location, they found a victim who had received multiple injuries to his upper body from being struck several times with the front of a car, a sheriff’s news release stated.

Authorities say the suspect — 46-year-old Martha Simental of Bloomington — intentionally struck her relative with the car and also rammed the vehicle into his home, causing “extensive damage” to it.

She was gone by the time law enforcement arrived at the residence.

The victim’s condition and the extent of his injuries was not immediately provided.

Sheriff’s deputies with the Fontana Station investigated the incident and “authored an arrest warrant for Simental with a $1,000,000 bail,” the release stated.

Around 1 p.m. the following day, detectives tracked down the damaged car at an auto repair shop in Bloomington. They conducted surveillance at the business and located Simental, the release stated.

She was taken into custody without incident and then interviewed at the Fontana Station. After, Simental was booked on suspicion of attempted murder at the West Valley Detention Center, investigators said.

A booking photo was not released.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information can do so by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or by going online at www.wetip.com.