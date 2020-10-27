Blue Ridge Fire: 8,000-acre blaze pushes toward Chino Hills overnight, at least 1 Yorba Linda home damaged

One of two big wildfires that erupted in Orange County on Monday as Santa Ana winds whipped through Southern California has damaged at least one home in Yorba Linda and moved toward nearby Chino Hills overnight.

The Blue Ridge Fire ignited just after 1 p.m. on the eastern edge of Yorba Linda on Blue Ridge Drive and Big Horn Mountain, close to Chino Hills State Park. It quickly spread, burning 6,600 acres by 11 p.m. and forcing more than 15,000 people to evacuate.

On Tuesday morning, the Orange County Fire Authority said the blaze had grown to about 8,000 acres with 0% containment.

OCFA confirmed damages to at least one Yorba Linda home, though video from the scene on Monday showed at least two homes heavily damaged by flames.

The fire pushed towards Chino Hills overnight but no homes were damaged there, OCFA said.

Orange County residents can enter their address on this page on the county website to see if they’re under evacuation orders and sign up for alerts on AlertOC.org.

Those living in Chino Hills can visit the city website, search this map, or follow the city’s official Twitter account for updates.

Fire officials hoped for better weather Tuesday, with Santa Ana winds predicted to subside by the evening. OCFA expects 10 mph winds with 20 mph gusts in the area.

However, the National Weather Service warned that “strong winds combined with extremely dry conditions will continue to lead to critical fire weather conditions.”

Santa Ana winds will occur through this afternoon before subsiding. Strong winds combined with extremely dry conditions will continue to lead to critical fire weather conditions. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nCqyq3DizC — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 27, 2020