Blue Ridge Fire in Yorba Linda prompts evacuations

A fire burning in Yorba Linda has prompted an evacuation order in the area, officials said Monday.

It is unclear when the Blue Ridge Fire started, or how many acres have burned, but officials in nearby Anaheim said the blaze was at least 700 acres.

The flames were reported on the eastern edge of Yorba Linda, near Blue Ridge Drive and Big Horn Mountain Way, Cal Fire said in tweet.

Residents north of the 91 Freeway and east of Gypsum Canyon are being asked to leave their homes, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The area includes Bryant Ranch Elementary. Students, who had returned for in-person instruction, are being bused to nearby Esperanza High School, officials said.

The blaze was burning in rugged terrain and threatening power lines in the area, video from Sky5 showed.

The Richard Nixon Foundation said it was working to protect “Yorba Linda’s most famous building,” the birthplace of President Nixon.

The home is on the grounds of The Richard Nixon Library & Museum, which is on the west end of the city and not within the area under evacuation.

With nearby #BlueRidgeFire we are taking steps to make sure Yorba Linda's most famous building, the Birthplace of President Nixon, is protected. We will continue to monitor throughout the evening. The Nixon Library will open to guests tomorrow at 10am. pic.twitter.com/rGfcOhjV0H — Richard Nixon Foundation (@nixonfoundation) October 26, 2020

Crews are also working to control the Silverado Fire in Irvine, which has grown to 4,000 acres and is being fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds.

Click here for an evacuation map of the fires currently burning in Orange County.

The #BlueRidgeFire in northeast Yorba Linda estimated at 700 acres, spreading due west with with eastern winds. We continue to watch for any change in winds that would bring direct threat to Anaheim. — City of Anaheim (@City_of_Anaheim) October 26, 2020

#OCSDPIO Evacuation orders for Yorba Linda- North of the 91 freeway East of Gypsum Canyon, including Bryant Ranch Elementary. Anyone in the affected area should evacuate immediately. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) October 26, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.